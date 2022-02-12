Everton legend heaps praise on Seamus Coleman after first goal since 2019

Seamus Coleman scored his first goal since 2019.

Everton legend Leon Osman heaped praise on Seamus Coleman, after the Irish international scored his first goal for the club in almost three years.

Coleman headed home into the net from close-range after Donny van de Beek fed the right-back in.

It has been a testing time for the Toffees in recent weeks, but Coleman’s opener breathed new life into their fledgling season which has been on the brink of disaster each week.

“He’s carrying the weight of Everton fans and Everton on his shoulders..”

“I got a bit excited,” Osman explained on BBC Sport as Coleman gave Everton a first-half lead against Leeds United. “It was great to see [for] Seamus Coleman. With his celebration you just see how much that means to him.

“He’s carrying the weight of Everton fans and Everton on his shoulders at the moment. He’s feeling every moment, every disappointing result. So, to have scored that goal, the emotion poured out..

Leon Osman says Seamus Coleman’s first goal since 2019 will mean everything to the Everton captain. Watch #FinalScore live on the Red Button👇 #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/1yc5VkNs18 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 12, 2022

“As it happened, the play continued from the Brentford game for Everton. They were moving the ball well, and making forward runs. They’re running without the ball, and out of possession.

“And that’s what Coleman does. He follows his passs and then he keeps going. From right-back he starts the move and ends up getting a header from just three yards out.”

Seamus Coleman.

While Coleman seems to be enjoying life under Frank Lampard a bit more than he did under Rafael Benitez, he will still be keen to help the Toffees achieve a respectable league finish this season.

Seamus Coleman’s goal for Everton against Leeds 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Great to see him getting so far forward under Frank Lampard 🙌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/JqBrxZMlTE — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) February 12, 2022

But as far as Coleman’s own form goes, his return to his former levels come at a very welcome time for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland at the very least.

