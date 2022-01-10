Evan Ferguson reveals how he is developing at Premier League side Brighton

Evan Ferguson is starting to show his undoubted potential at Brighton.

Ireland U21 Evan Ferguson has revealed how he has continued to improve at Brighton, after making his FA Cup debut for the club on the weekend against West Brom.

Ferguson, 17, has impressed at the Amex Stadium ever since he made the move there from Bohemians, and his undoubted first-team potential is beginning to emerge.

And in a recent interview with the club’s in-house media team, Ferguson has revealed how he has learned off of first-team striker Danny Welbeck since joining first-team training at the club.

“I grew up a Manchester United fan, so I used to watch Danny every week and now he’s a teammate,” Ferguson explained. “It’s weird playing and training with him every day.

“There’s a few guys who look out for me in the group. Obviously there’s the Irish connection with Shane [Duffy], he looks after you. But even in training, if you have good movement or you could have better movement they’ll tell you.

“They are used to it every week in the Premier League. With strikers like Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck and Leandro Trossard, you get to see different types of movement and learn from it.

“I feel good when I am training with the boys, it’s helping build my confidence and my game up.”

The story so far

While Ferguson has noted his enjoyment playing with the first team, he is beginning to show that he belongs at that level already.

In August, the former St Kevin’s Boys schoolboy made his senior debut for the club, before making his second appearance on Saturday.

During his cameo off the bench, Ferguson recorded an assist, and also had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside call by the linesman.

