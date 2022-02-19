Evan Ferguson makes Premier League debut as Shane Duffy endures day to forget

Evan Ferguson broke Brighton history.

17-year-old Evan Ferguson made Premier League history for Brighton & Hove Albion, as he came on as a late second-half sub for the Seagulls.

Ferguson, however, could not help Graham Potter’s side avoid defeat – with Shane Duffy enduring a nightmarish outing in Brighton’s starting XI at the Amex Stadium.

Duffy, and his defence were breached three times by Burnley, with Wout Weghourst, Josh Brownhill and Aaron Lennon all netting for the Clarets.

He also ended up squaring up to his own teammate, Robert Sanchez, during the game, compounding the Seagulls’ misery.

“That sums up the frustration and sums up the disappointment,” Graham Potter said after the game.

“They are human beings, both of them care a lot and didn’t channel it in the best way.

“I’m not going to be critical of them I’m just going to try and help them because I know, they were not the best version of themselves in that instance. “We weren’t good enough. I take responsibility.” 💬 GP’s #BHABUR reaction. 🎥 @AmexUK pic.twitter.com/cLYZtfrmco — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 19, 2022 The result, however, leaves Brighton in 9th place in the Premier League table, although Southampton have moved level on points with them.

Evan Ferguson.

But as far as positives go, Evan Ferguson made Brighton history – becoming their youngest player to play in the Premier League.

Coming on for Danny Welbeck as a 68th minute substitute, the former St Kevin’s Boys schoolboywas a chink of light on a bad day for the club.

17-year-old Evan Ferguson has just come on for his Premier League debut against Burnley 🥳 A proud day for the Ireland under-21 striker 💚#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/l3RMF4gD5E — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) February 19, 2022

Despite that, they are unlikely to lose focus just yet as they aim to finish in the top-half of the Premier League come the end of the season.

