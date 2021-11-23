Kenny’s Kids: Ireland U21 Evan Ferguson continues to shine for Brighton in Premier League 2 action

Another incredible goal from an incredible talent.
Ireland U21 international, and 17-year-old Evan Ferguson is continuing to prove his class for Brighton & Hove Albion’s U23s.
Ferguson has already made his first-team debut for the Seagulls at 16 and he appears likely to make his step-up to the first team sooner rather than later.
On Monday night, the former St Kevin’s Boys and Bohemians striker scored a stunning goal at Goodison Park for Brighton.
Kenny’s Kids: Evan Ferguson shines in Premier League 2 action.
Ferguson burst through on goal with some powerful play before rifling an effort into the top corner of the net.
His goal at Goodison against Everton brings his tally up to seven goals at U23 level for Brighton inside 12 appearances at Premier League 2 level.
For context, Troy Parrott made 12 appearances for Spurs at that level between 2018 and 2020, scoring five goals during that timeframe.
It was a night where other players in Brighton’s contingent were also involved, with former Shamrock Rovers and St Joseph’s Boys full-back James Furlong also impressing.
Ferguson was most recently brought on as a sub for Ireland in their U21 win at home to Sweden last week, replacing Joshua Kayode in the 76th minute.
Kenny’s Kids: Young guns in Premier League 2 action.
There were a number of Irish players also in action on Monday in Premier League 2 action alongside Ferguson and Furlong.
Former Galway United midfielder Dara Costelloe was involved for Burnley’s U23 side in their 4-1 defeat away to Aston Villa.
Ireland U21 Shane Flynn was also brought on as a sub in Leicester City’s 4-1 defeat to Spurs, as former Ireland U19 Mazeed Okungbo played for Arsenal in their 3-2 win against Blackburn Rovers.
Thomas Cannon also found himself involved against Brighton for Everton’s U23s as 19-year-old Kevin Joshua also featured for West Brom’s U23s.
