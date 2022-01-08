Graham Potter hails the impact of his substitutes as Evan Ferguson stars off the bench for Brighton

It was another big day for Evan Ferguson.

Brighton boss Graham Potter hailed the impact of his substitutes as Ireland U21 Evan Ferguson came on as a second-half sub in their 2-1 FA Cup win away to West Brom.

Ireland international Callum Robinson, of course, gave the Baggies the lead, before Ferguson played a key role in the Seagulls’ equaliser. Neil Maupay then ensured the win in extra-time as the 10-men of West Brom eventually wilted.

But it was the impact of Potter’s bench that swung the game in his sides favour, with the ex-St Kevin’s Boys youngster playing a starring role.

“In the end, the quality shone through..”

Speaking after the game, Potter was pleased that his side got through the tie relatively unscathed.

“As I expected it was a tough game for us, but we’re delighted to go through and I thought we deserved to win,” he said.

“We had some good chances in the first half and they scored from their only chance but we came back well.

“West Brom are hard to play against and put you under pressure with the way they play but I thought we dealt with that well, and we got stronger the longer the game wore on. Their keeper made some good saves and in the end the quality shone through.

Evan Ferguson’s assist 🇮🇪pic.twitter.com/Mx8OC4smHD — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) January 8, 2022

“Of course it would be nice to have a cup run but all we could do was focus on today’s game and I thought we were the better side. It’s nice to keep the good run going and reward the fans who travelled, who were fantastic once again in the way they got behind us.”

Evan Ferguson.

Ferguson’s appearance also saw him have a goal chalked off for offside on his first senior appearance since August in the Carabao Cup.

He assisted a goal, he was inches away from scoring in normal time and he had a goal ruled out in extra-time 👏 Evan Ferguson had a promising FA Cup debut off the bench. Let’s hope Brighton manage his development well over the next while 💪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/jVrvqTrLlU — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) January 8, 2022

And in recent weeks, his potential has been constantly spoken about by Potter, so it appears a Premier League bow may come sooner rather than later for the Bettystown teenager.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: brighton and hove albion, Evan Ferguson, FA Cup, graham potter, Premier League