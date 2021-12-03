Evan Ferguson’s ‘huge’ potential revealed by Brighton boss Graham Potter as Aaron Connolly nears return

It may be an exciting few weeks for Evan Ferguson.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has hinted that he may be prepared to give Ireland U21 forward Evan Ferguson his Premier League debut sooner than expected as they grapple with an injury crisis.

Brighton head into the Christmas period of games with a number of injury headaches to contend with. And while it may open the door for players like Aaron Connolly, it appears like Ferguson may also be granted an opportunity to shine.

The former St Kevin’s Boys and Bohemians striker has been heavily touted with a promising future in the game, and his chance does not appear to be too far away.

Graham Potter on Evan Ferguson.

“Evan is 17-years-old and has to be a little more patient with that,” Potter told the Argus earlier this week. “Clearly, he is a guy we know well, and we like a lot.

“I think he needs to allow himself to grow and develop as a footballer, but his potential is huge.”

Ferguson, of course, made his senior debut for Bohemians when he was just 14 in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea at Dalymount Park.

He then made his competitive debut later on in 2019, before appearing again for the Gypsies at the tail-end of the 2020 season before his move to Brighton.

Since joining Albion, Ferguson has made one senior appearance, with that one coming in the Carabao Cup against Cardiff City.

Graham Potter on Aaron Connolly.

But notably, Potter has also talked up the chances of Aaron Connolly making an impact at Brighton in the coming weeks.

Connolly has often struggled for form, and minutes with the Premier League side this season, but he is expected to be involved for Brighton this weekend.

“We were hoping to get some minutes into him with the under 23s, but it looks like he will be with the group come the weekend,” Potter added on Connolly.

“We are still in the process of checking on everyone and recovering.

“We will make some decisions tomorrow – if we need some of the under-23s then, of course, we will use them. But at the moment, it doesn’t look like we will need to.”

