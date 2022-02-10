‘Unbelievable’ Evan Ferguson hailed as Irish stars help Brighton make more FA Youth Cup history

It was a good night for Brighton’s Irish contingent.

Ireland’s Brighton contingent continued to prove their class on Wednesday night, as they ran out 2-0 winners away to Charlton Athletic in the FA Youth Cup.

Ireland U21 forward Evan Ferguson opened the scoring for the Seagulls’ young guns, before ex-Bray Wanderers star Andrew Moran completed the scoring.

The result sends Brighton’s U18 side into the FA Youth Cup last-eight for the just the second time in their history as a result, with Manchester United, Spurs, and Chelsea left in the competition.

"He's an unbelievable number nine.."

And while Brighton’s young stars come from all over the globe, it was the impact of their Irish contingent that proved significant.

Ferguson and Moran both started the game; whereas Leigh Kavanagh and Killian Cahill were on the bench. In the dugout, former Ireland U21 Gary Dicker was calling the shots along with manager, James Baxter.

“It’s a great achievement from the players and staff to get this far in the FA Youth Cup,” Baxter said after the game. It’s the most prestigious Cup at U18s so we’re really pleased with that.

“Performance wise I thought we did really good. We started the game really brightly and could have gone two or three up early doors.

“It was a really open game in the first-half, but I thought we shaded it slightly.. We took control of the game in the second half so I’m really pleased.”

Importantly for the U18s, it was a night in which Ferguson returned to the side, and his impact was devastating.

“It was lovely to have Ev [Evan Ferguson] back,” Brighton U18 boss James Baxter said. “He’s been around the first-team and with the U23s, but was most recently with the 23s.

“He’s such a handful, and he’s an unbelievable number nine. Scores goals, and he creates chances. But I thought our patterns of play around him as well were brilliant.

“If we’re being critical I think we should have gone in at half-time more than 1-0.”

Next up for Brighton in the FA Youth Cup will be an away clash against either Wolves, or Spurs, with those two set to square off against one another on Saturday.

As for Albion’s U18s, their next game is scheduled for February 19th against Fulham; a game in which more Irish players will hope to shine in.

