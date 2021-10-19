Is the European Super League set for a return?

The European Super League may be set for a dramatic return after it emerged that they are preparing a second launch for the proposed competition.

Earlier this year, the initial proposals were met with widespread condemnation amongst football fans – with the plan eventually being shelved after serious reputational damage was done to the clubs involved at the time.

But it appears that the Super League model has changed course and is hopeful arranging a new launch with a slightly different proposal.

Well, that is according to a German publication Wirtschaftswoche who have revealed how the Super League is now planning on making a comeback after their controversial failure earlier this year.

Initially, the Super League proposal was shelved after nine of its original 12 founding members withdrew their support of the plans in April during a dramatic few days.

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Famous German business magazine, Wirtschaftswoche, have acquired a confidential document which proves that the SuperLeague is still alive, with a new project that 'will please every football fan' Via @wiwo — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) October 19, 2021

The plans have now been revived, however, with five changes made to the initial proposals, which were met with a significant backlash at the start.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are the three clubs who have continued to publicly back the proposals – and they are believed to have led this reform.

Under new plans, it is understood that the idea of permanent membership of clubs will be removed from the proposal, with two tiers set to be established, both including 20 teams. There are also plans in place to pay for the costs of away fans travel expenses.

Every team will qualify through the result they achieve every year in their own domestic leagues. Those places will be arranged equitably, with less games included than there were in the original proposals. The report cites those on behalf of the Super League as claiming: “That is why we commit ourselves to the fact that the format of the proposed European Super League abolishes the concept of ‘permanent members’ and is open to the European clubs.”

