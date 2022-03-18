Europa League quarter finals draw made with Rangers set to face Braga

Europa League quarter-finals draw.

The Europa League quarter-final, and semi-final draw has been made and it has given Scottish giants Rangers a plum tie against Portuguese outfit SC Braga.

Giovanni von Bronckhorst’s Gers have been handed a difficult showdown in their last-eight clash after seeing off Red Star Belgrade in their last outing.

That win came off the back of their huge play-off round win against German giants Borussia Dortmund over two-legs.

Rangers set for Portuguese showdown.

But facing the reigning Scottish champions is Portuguese side SC Braga, who saw off Monaco in the last round of the competition.

Elsewhere, Barcelona take on German side Eintracht Frankfurt, whereas RB Leipzig take on Serie A side Atalanta.

Premier League side West Ham take on Lyon in the quarters as well, as the Hammers look to build on their dramatic win at the expense of Sevilla in the last round.

Europa League quarter-finals draw made.

RB Leipzig v Atalanta.

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Barcelona.

West Ham United v Lyon.

Braga v Rangers.

Europa League semi-finals draw made.

RB Leipzig/Atalanta v Braga/Rangers.

🆕 We will face @SCBragaOficial in the quarter-final of the @EuropaLeague. 🇵🇹 First Leg: Away

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Second Leg: Home 📅 Fixture dates & times to be confirmed.#UEL | #UELdraw pic.twitter.com/xzzQ0jUDsk — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 18, 2022

West Ham United/Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt/FC Barcelona.

The next round of the competition will take place next month, with the competition set to conclude in May.

