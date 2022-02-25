Europa League last-16 draw in full: West Ham to face Sevilla, Rangers set for Serbian test

Europa League last-16 draw.

The Europa League last-16 draw has been made and it has given English Premier League side West Ham United a tie against Spanish giants Sevilla.

West Ham reached the last-16 of the competition by virtue of their dominant showing in the group stages, and they will now face Sevilla, who are impressing in La Liga.

But their tie against the Spaniards is likely to be their toughest test yet in the competition, having seen off Genk, Dinamo Zagreb and Rapid Wien thus far.

Rangers to face Red Star Belgrade.

Having seen off German giants Borussia Dortmund last night, Scottish champions Rangers have been handed a favourable tie against Crvena Zvevda, formerly known as Red Star Belgrade.

Giovani von Bronckhorst’s Gers saw off the Black and Yellow by a remarkable 6-4 scoreline over two legs, with their 4-2 win in Germany setting them on their way.

Elsewhere, Barcelona have been handed a tantalising draw against Galatasary, with Xavi’s side seeing off Italian giants Napoli last in Naples.

In other ties, Bayer Leverkusen will face Italians Atalanta, whereas Braga will take on Monaco. Porto will also face off against Lyon, Leipzig take on Spartak Moscow, and Real Betis will take on Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Europa League last-16 ties will take next month and the draw in full can be found below.

Rangers v Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)

Braga v Monaco

Porto v Lyon

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla v West Ham

Barcelona v Galatasaray

Leipzig v Spartak Moscow

Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt