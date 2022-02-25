Europa Conference League last-16 draw in full: Bohs and Dundalk victors learn fate

Europa Conference League last-16 draw.

The Europa Conference League last-16 draw has been made and it has given English Premier League side Leicester City a tie against French side Rennes.

Leicester City reached the last-16 of the competition by virtue of their dominant win against Randers in the last round.

But their tie against the French side is set to be a far stiffer test, with Rennes seeing off Spurs in their Europa Conference League group, albeit in somewhat controversial fashion.

Vitesse Arnhem to face Roma.

Elsewhere in the Europa Conference League, Vitesse Arnhem, who saw off Dundalk in the qualifying rounds, have been dealt a plum tie against Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

The Lilywhites were unfortunate to have been undone by their Dutch opponents in the summer, although Vitesse have improved considerably since then.

Patrick McEleney fez este golaço e o Dundalk sai da Holanda com um ótimo 2-2 diante do Vitesse. (📽 @DundalkFC) pic.twitter.com/241cCYPoRX — Leonardo Bertozzi (@lbertozzi) August 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Greek giants PAOK have also been handed a last-16 draw, having also edged out League of Ireland opposition in the summer.

After a defeat to Bohemians in Dublin, the Greeks turned the tie around in Thessalonika, winning 3-2 on aggregate. And in their group, they later saw off Copenhagen, Lincoln Red Imps and Slovan Bratislava.

The Europa Conference League last-16 ties will take next month and the draw in full can be found below.

Bodo/Glimt vs AZ Alkmaar

Leicester City vs Rennes

Marseille vs Basel

PAOK vs Gent

The cleanest strike you’ll see this week from PAOK’s 36-year-old captain Vieirinha! 🚀#UECL pic.twitter.com/nzBdIBjHUD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 24, 2022

Partizan Belgrade vs Feyenoord

PSV Eindhoven vs Copenhagen

Slavia Prague vs LASK

Vitesse vs Roma

