Eric Cantona claims Qatar World Cup is ‘all about money’

Former Manchester United hero Eric Cantona has revealed that he will refuse to watch the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, due to take place later this year.

Cantona, like many, has been an outspoken critic of the decision to host the tournament in Qatar, and he also claimed there is ‘no potential’ for football to develop in the region.

“I don’t really care about the next World Cup..”

In a recent interview with the MailOnline, Cantona aired his grievances with the tournament, and scorned at the merit behind it.

“To be honest, I don’t really care about the next World Cup, which is not a real World Cup for me,” he said.

“In the last decades, you had a lot of events like the Olympic Games or World Cups in countries that are emerging – like in Russia or China.

“But Qatar – it’s not the country of football. I’m not against the idea of hosting a World Cup in a country where there is a possibility to develop and promote football, like in South Africa or the United States in the 90’s..”

In a remarkable rant, he continued by saying ‘there is nothing’ in the Gulf State to bring about footballing development in the region.

“In Qatar, the truth is that there is no such potential,” he added. “There is nothing. It’s only about money I think.

“It’s only about money and the way they treated the people who built the stadiums, it’s horrible. And thousands of people died. And yet we will celebrate this World Cup.’

“Personally, I will not watch it. I understand football is a business. But I thought it was the only place where everybody could have a chance.”

While Cantona has aired his grievances with the competition, he is not the only one to have done so in recent weeks.

Denmark captain Thomas Delaney recently hit out at the tournament on Danish TV, claiming it was all about money.

As it stands, the tournament is set to begin in November, and will conclude in December.

