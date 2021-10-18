England to play one game behind closed doors after Euro 2020 final

England will be forced to play a game behind closed doors.

England will be forced to play their next home UEFA sanctioned game behind closed doors following an investigation into their fans behaviour at the Euro 2020 final.

News of this comes after UEFA came to a decision on Monday after an investigation into the events of July 11 was conducted – with the English FA learning their fate.

The punishment will see the English fined £100,000 and have one game behind closed doors – with that game expected to be in June in the Nations League.

In a statement, the English FA expressed their disappointment with the verdict, but accepted its outcome as they are set to make a brief return to football behind closed doors.

“Although we are disappointed with the verdict, we acknowledge the outcome,” they said. “We condemn the terrible behaviour of the individuals who caused the disgraceful scenes in and around Wembley Stadium at the Euro 2020 final, and we deeply regret that some of them were able to enter the stadium.

“We are determined that this can never be repeated, so we have commissioned an independent review, led by Baroness Casey, to report on the circumstances involved.

“We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to take action against those responsible and hold them to account.”

During the Euro 2020 final, English fans fought with stewards and police to force their way into the stadium for their first major final since 1966.

During the course of the disturbances, there were a number of arrests, before, during and after the game as ticketless fans wreaked havoc inside Wembley.

England may also be forced to play a second game behind closed doors in relation to the events during the Euro 2020 final, pending a two-year probationary period.

