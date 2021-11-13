Enda Stevens opens up on Ireland’s Luxembourg nightmare in March

Ireland’s Enda Stevens is looking to run it back with Luxembourg.

The Ireland and Sheffield United full-back is hoping that the Boys in Green can lean on their hurt, from March, against Luxembourg on Sunday evening in their last World Cup qualifier.

With hopes of qualification realistically gone since March, Stevens, and Ireland have been on a path to redemption, with recent results showing that.

But the former Shamrock Rovers defender is keen for Ireland to right the wrongs of that horror show from March on Sunday evening.

Enda Stevens on Ireland v Luxembourg.

“We’re playing for pride and we’ll be trying to finish as high as we can in this group,” Stevens explained. “It is going to be a tough game over there but it is one that we are looking forward to.”

In March, a Gerson Rodrigues goal proved to be the difference between the sides at an empty Aviva Stadium. One that greatly hurt Ireland’s chances of World Cup qualification.

“It was a low point for us,” he added. “We didn’t perform well and the game just got away from us. We had an unlucky game out in Serbia and we just wanted to kick on and it just didn’t happen for us. It was a huge disappointment.

“It was one where we were just flat. The dressing room was flat after the game and we really had to pick ourselves up. It was a tough result for us.”

Enda Stevens.

Stevens, however, has been part of an Irish defence that has recorded three clean sheets in a row, with the most recent of which coming against Portugal on Thursday night.

But, it has been the efforts of Gavin Bazunu which has taken most of the plaudits in those three games, with the former Shamrock Rovers star making some telling saves.

“Gav has come in and has set the world on fire, hasn’t he? He’s a confident kid and he’s humble,” he added.

Ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with Portugal at the Aviva Stadium, we chart the rise, and rise of Gavin Bazunu from Firhouse – via @ShamrockRovers – to the international stage 🇮🇪https://t.co/4zB5Msk40V — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) November 10, 2021

“He wants to grow and wants to get better, and he’s only going to get better with games when he’s playing week in, week out. That’s all you can do. For a person at such a young age, he’s really mature.”

