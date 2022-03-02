Emotional Andriy Shevchenko details harrowing violence in Ukraine

Andriy Shevchenko cut an emotional figure.

Former Chelsea star Andriy Shevchenko cut an emotional figure, as he detailed the harrowing violence endured by his family amid the worsening war in Ukraine.

A former Ukrainian international, and international manager, Shevchenko has been forced to watch on from afar, as his country descends into a worsening state of violence following a Russian invasion of the country.

And today, Shevchenko went on Sky Sports News, detailing the horrors of war faced by his family in Ukraine.

“Terrible things are happening..”

“I try to talk every hour, every twenty minutes because there is a lot going on,” he explained. “Kharkiv City is under attack, missile attacks and Kyiv is under attack.

🗣 “My mum and my sister like most of the Ukrainian people refused to leave, staying there to fight for our freedom, fight for our soul, fight for our principle.” 🇺🇦 Andriy Shevchenko shares details about his family that are currently back home pic.twitter.com/UWjqzUDjLm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 2, 2022

“A lot of cities in Ukraine are very similar. Mariupol and everywhere.. Terrible things are happening..

“My mum and my sister like most of the Ukrainian people refused to leave, staying there to fight for our freedom, fight for our soul, fight for our principle.

🗣 “This our land, this is our country. We can do more to stop the war, we should do more to stop the war.” 🇺🇦 Andriy Shevchenko calls for more action to support the people of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/VSDkMm0RMN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 2, 2022

“We are defending our land, it belongs to us. This is where my grandparents were born, my parents were born..

“This our land, this is our country. We can do more to stop the war, we should do more to stop the war.

Andriy Shevchenko.

Later on in the interview, Shevchenko also revealed that Andriy Yarmolenko travelled to Poland to collect his family, who fled the war-stricken nation.

🗣 “He’s flying to Poland to get his wife.” Andriy Shevchenko confirms that Andriy Yarmolenko travelled to collect his family from Poland after they fled Ukraine pic.twitter.com/xKkEg2N8eJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 2, 2022

And this latest interview on Sky Sports News comes amid confirmation that no Russian team will be allowed compete in Fifa, or Uefa competition.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: andriy shevchenko