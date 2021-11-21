Teenager Ellen Molloy inspires Wexford Youths to FAI Cup final win over Shelbourne

A sensational performance from the Wexford Youths teenager.

Wexford Youths teenager Ellen Molloy turned in a sensational display to help the Slaneysiders to another FAI Cup success at the expense of Shelbourne.

Molloy set up two in a fine display as goals from Lynn Marie-Grant, Kylie Murphy and Edel Kennedy set the Slaneysiders on their way.

Ciara Grant scored one for the Reds but it wasn’t to be for Noel King’s double-chasers at Tallaght Stadium.

Wexford Youths win the 2021 FAI Cup.

Shels came into the game fresh off the back of an unlikely league title win last weekend – after defeating Youths at Tolka Park.

But they were unable to bring that into Sunday’s cup final as they fell behind early on thanks to a Lynn Marie-Grant opener.

The Youths star got on the end of Ciara Rossiter’s free-kick to loop the ball over the palms of Amanda Budden.

Wexford Youths lead 1-0 as Lynn Marie Grant’s instinctive finish loops into the top corner#rtesoccer

📺https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE

📱https://t.co/z1cRmc9Qmw pic.twitter.com/wLAt2EDWPY — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 21, 2021

Grant, although, levelled for Shelbourne just before the break as Ciamh Gray could not handle Jessica Ziu’s long-range strike on goal.

Ciara Grant levels for Shels as she reacts quickest to Jess Ziu’s fine long range effort#rtesoccer

📺https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE

📱https://t.co/z1cRmc9Qmw pic.twitter.com/HnW8NuAuOE — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 21, 2021

The ball fell into the path of the Donegal native who dinked the ball over Gray with ease to ensure both teams would go in level at the break.

Ellen Molloy.

Despite being pegged back at the break, Youths, and Molloy would ensure it was their day in a dominant second-half display.

Murphy put Youths back in front just five minutes into the second-half as she got on the end of a sumptuous ball into the box from the teenager.

Kylie Murphy finishes first time after superb touch and pass from Ellen Molloy

Wexford Youths 2-1 Shelbourne#rtesoccer

📺https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE

📱https://t.co/z1cRmc9Qmw pic.twitter.com/wxcjC1Yy9Y — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 21, 2021

Kennedy then wrapped up the win with a stunning strike from the edge of the penalty area after Molloy’s hard-work paid off to ensure the cup would return to Wexford for the first time since 2019.

You don”t stop those.

Wexford take a 3-1 lead in Cup final thanks to a smashing half volley from Edel Kennedy#rtesoccer

📺https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE

📱https://t.co/z1cRmc9Qmw pic.twitter.com/IWk7FT2kCL — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 21, 2021

‘Today we got what we deserved’ Player of the match Ellen Molloy spoke to us after @YouthsWomen‘s FAI Cup victory#rtesoccer

📺 https://t.co/JYf06csaIG

📱 https://t.co/9MiVq8vPKS pic.twitter.com/1e4QPMNzwQ — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 21, 2021

