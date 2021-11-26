Scottish side Dundee eye League of Ireland talent ahead of FAI Cup final

Dundee are set to raid the League of Ireland.

Scottish top-flight side Dundee have confirmed their interest in bringing a number of League of Ireland players to the club ahead of Sunday’s FAI Cup final.

Dundee boss James McPake has confirmed his interest in several Irish players before, and in a recent interview, he said he will be attending Sunday’s cup final with a few signings in mind.

And while he would not divulge into details of who he may be looking to sign, McPake has at least confirmed his interest in bringing a few names to Scotland.

“We are going to a national cup final in Ireland on Sunday, myself and Dave [Mackay], to look at a few players,” he told the Courier ahead of sides game this weekend. “We are looking to strengthen.

“Like we’ve done before, there are players we are looking at on pre-contracts as well. That has been ongoing for a period of time.”

Currently, Dundee are second-last in the Scottish top-flight, with just 10 points to their name after 13 games this season.

And in their most recent league game before the international break, they lost 4-2 at home to Celtic.

League of Ireland talent set for pastures new.

Dundee’s interest in League of Ireland comes at a time when interest in Irish talent is growing among UK clubs in particular.

Due to many players being out of contract at the end of the season, most, if not all will move on for reduced fees, if anything at all.

Ireland U21 Ross Tierney is one of which who is already on the move, with Motherwell set to unveil his signing during the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, it is now expected that his Bohs, and Ireland U21 teammate Dawson Devoy will stay at Dalymount Park for another year at least.

But with Scottish clubs openly looking at the Irish market, a few may make the move up north sooner rather than later, with Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary one of those linked already with a move to St Johnstone.

