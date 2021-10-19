Dundalk owners Peak 6 buy minority stake in Premier League side

Dundalk’s owners Peak 6 have bought a stake in Premier League side Wolves.

Dundalk’s owners Peak 6 have bought a minor stake in Premier League side Wolves as speculation mounts regarding their intentions with the Oriel Park outfit.

There have been suggestions all season that Peak 6 may be pulling out of Dundalk at the end of the 2021 League of Ireland season, but that has not stopped them from acquiring a stake in a Premier League side.

Peak 6 were previously involved with English side AFC Bournemouth before they purchased Dundalk who were managed by Stephen Kenny at the time.

Peak 6 have been heavily criticised for their handling of affairs in Co. Louth since taking charge of the club, but they appear committed to expand their portfolio away from the League of Ireland.

“Our organisations have great synergy, from our mutual desire to challenge conformity, our openness for collaboration, and of course our shared passion for sports, technology and achieving success through hard work, intelligence and innovation,” a statement read after Peak 6 bought a stake in Wolves.

US finance and technology firm PEAK6 Investments has acquired a minority share in Fosun Sports, a newly established subsidiary of @Fosun_Intl and the holding entity that operates Wolves and its associated brands and businesses. 🐺🗞 — Wolves (@Wolves) October 19, 2021

“Earlier this summer we announced a partnership with Evil Geniuses that saw us offer them a presence in China through our networks there, and now this partnership provides Wolves a firm foothold in all major areas of the globe: the USA and Americas, Europe and Asia.

“As well as great opportunities, we hope PEAK6 can help bring Fosun Sports and Wolves knowledge, wisdom and learning, and support Fosun Sports to become a sports industry group with global influence and much success.”

As Peak 6 switch their attentions elsewhere, albeit in a minority setting – Dundalk’s form has improved notably in recent weeks after a wretched start to the season.

Dundalk went from league title favourites to relegation contenders within the space of a couple of months as neither Filippo Giovagnoli nor Jim Magilton could arrest their slide.

Club Statement | Dundalk FC can confirm that Filippo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan have left the club with immediate effect.https://t.co/h2kZ7asC75 pic.twitter.com/nO8W6fo66A — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) April 19, 2021

Returning boss, Vinny Perth, however, has managed to steady the ship somewhat as they get set for an FAI Cup semi-final this weekend against St Patrick’s Athletic.

