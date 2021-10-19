Close sidebar

Dundalk owners Peak 6 buy minority stake in Premier League side

by Andrew Dempsey
Dundalk Peak 6

Dundalk’s owners Peak 6 have bought a minor stake in Premier League side Wolves as speculation mounts regarding their intentions with the Oriel Park outfit.

There have been suggestions all season that Peak 6 may be pulling out of Dundalk at the end of the 2021 League of Ireland season, but that has not stopped them from acquiring a stake in a Premier League side.

Peak 6 were previously involved with English side AFC Bournemouth before they purchased Dundalk who were managed by Stephen Kenny at the time.

Peak 6 have been heavily criticised for their handling of affairs in Co. Louth since taking charge of the club, but they appear committed to expand their portfolio away from the League of Ireland.

“Our organisations have great synergy, from our mutual desire to challenge conformity, our openness for collaboration, and of course our shared passion for sports, technology and achieving success through hard work, intelligence and innovation,” a statement read after Peak 6 bought a stake in Wolves.

“Earlier this summer we announced a partnership with Evil Geniuses that saw us offer them a presence in China through our networks there, and now this partnership provides Wolves a firm foothold in all major areas of the globe: the USA and Americas, Europe and Asia.

“As well as great opportunities, we hope PEAK6 can help bring Fosun Sports and Wolves knowledge, wisdom and learning, and support Fosun Sports to become a sports industry group with global influence and much success.”

Dundalk.

As Peak 6 switch their attentions elsewhere, albeit in a minority setting – Dundalk’s form has improved notably in recent weeks after a wretched start to the season.

Dundalk went from league title favourites to relegation contenders within the space of a couple of months as neither Filippo Giovagnoli nor Jim Magilton could arrest their slide.

Returning boss, Vinny Perth, however, has managed to steady the ship somewhat as they get set for an FAI Cup semi-final this weekend against St Patrick’s Athletic.

