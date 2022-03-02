Dubliner Peter Kioso impresses as Luton Town go close against Chelsea in the FA Cup

A heartbreaking night for Peter Kioso.

Dubliner Peter Kioso turned in a fine performance for Luton Town, as they eventually fell to a spirited defeat at home to Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Kioso, who was playing on the right flank for the Hatters, looked at home against Premier League opposition, terrorising Chelsea’s Kenedy in the meantime.

But he was unable to help his side turn over the Blues, with the Hatters left to rue what might have been if they held onto their lead at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town v Chelsea.

In the game itself, Luton Town could not have wished for a better start, with the Hatters taking a very early lead through Reece Burke.

Burke rose highest from a superb corner-kick, leaving Chelsea’s Spanish shot-stopper rooted to his spot, leaving the Kenilworth Road support in raptures.

But Chelsea then levelled through Saul Niguez with a fine finish, with the Blues finding their groove in a much-improved showing after falling behind.

But Nathan Jones’ side then retook the lead, with Harry Cornick slotting home on the break.

Despite that. the European and World Champions hit back in the second-half, with Timo Werner grabbing an equaliser, and then assist to send them through to the next round of the competition.

Destination Set: B ack Post 🗺 Lukaku slides in 💪#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/LezScyzzpc — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 2, 2022

Peter Kioso.

On the night, Kioso was one of Luton’s better performers, playing right-wing back for the hosts.

And since returning to the club, Kioso has excelled in the Championship’s side unlikely assault towards Premier League promotion.

Previously, he was on loan at League One side MK Dons, where he starred alongside fellow Irish stars Troy Parrott and Warren O’Hora.

Kioso, however, returns to league action on Saturday for Luton, as they get set for an away trip to fellow promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough. Kick-off on Saturday is at 3pm.

