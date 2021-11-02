Dimitar Berbatov explains how he thinks Antonio Conte will get on at Spurs

Dimitar Berbatov has offered an interesting take on Antonio Conte taking over at Spurs.

Former Spurs hero Dimitar Berbatov has claimed that Antonio Conte will bring a ‘disciplinarian-approach’ to Tottenham Hotspur as the Italian gets set to take over the reins of the job in North London.

Conte’s impending appointment at Spurs follows the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday morning. The former Wolves boss was cut loose after his side sank to a 3-0 defeat at home to Man United on Saturday evening.

While Conte may be a shrewd appointment by Spurs, Berbatov believes that Conte needs to understand what went wrong for previous managers at the club.

Dimitar Berbatov on Antonio Conte.

“At times, Spurs need a disciplinarian approach,” he said. “Not always, of course, because Spurs fans want to see attacking football. When Mourinho was there it was more defensive and fans were angry at the style of play.

“If Conte gets the job, he needs to take all this into consideration and know that the Spurs way has always been attacking football and entertaining the fans.

“He needs to look at the previous managers’ mistakes, see what the fans were angry about, how the team was playing, how the results went and take all this into consideration and make his plan of action.

“Conte is a disciplinarian, the defence would be tight, but at the same time he would need to find a balance to satisfy the fans. They need to produce attacking football and play with emotion.

“Based on his reputation, Conte is a good fit and who else can be better for Spurs at this moment?”

Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte’s appointment comes at a time when dissent is growing towards the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy, and chairman Daniel Levy.

Levy, himself, bore the brunt of much fan anger on Saturday evening – before then parting ways with Nuno shortly after.

Spurs take on Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday evening in the Europa Conference League before then taking on Everton on Sunday in the Premier League.

