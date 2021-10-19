Didi Hamann claims Naby Keita is not good enough to play for Liverpool

Didi Hamann went in on Naby Keita.

Former Liverpool Champions League winning midfielder Didi Hamann has heavily criticised Naby Keita, claiming that he is not good enough to play for the club.

Hamann’s comments come after Liverpool surrendered a first-half lead against Atletico Madrid after they raced ahead into a 2-0 lead in the Spanish capital.

Keita, who scored a sublime goal, however, endured a torrid first-half against Atletico, before he was hooked just before the break by his manager Jurgen Klopp.

Didi Hamann goes in heavily on Naby Keita.

Since arriving at Anfield from RB Leipzig, Keita has struggled to really establish himself as an elite Premier League midfielder, and his showing on Tuesday night rubber stamped that belief.

Unsurprisingly, he would be hooked at the break, but that would not stop Hamann from blasting the Liverpool midfielder.

“He’s in his fourth season now, and he scored a brilliant goal. And then five minutes later he makes a mistake for the first goal and then a mistake for the next goal,” Hamann said.

'He’s simply not good enough for Liverpool – @DietmarHamann says Naby Keita was at fault for Atletico’s goals and thinks the midfielder isn’t defensively at the races #RTESoccer #UCL #ATMLIV Watch – https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE

Live updates – https://t.co/jXI1wvY1ZB pic.twitter.com/DeQaWgoVkZ — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 19, 2021

“He is simply not good enough for Liverpool, he will never make it as a Liverpool player. He wants to play with the ball but he’s not good enough to play with it. If you are in the centre of midfield you have got to do two jobs, attack and defend.

“He scored a very good goal and he can be full of confidence, but he has to defend. Defensively he doesn’t do his job and he cost his team two goals and I’d be very surprised if he keeps him on the pitch. If they don’t want to lose the game he has to take Keita off.”

Hamann on Mo Salah.

While Hamann singled Keita out for some harsh words, he did however have some nicer things to say about Mo Salah, claiming the Egyptian to be the best in the world.

“I don’t think there is any doubt that he is the best in the world at the moment,” he said. “The Ballon d’Or is coming up, we shouldn’t forget that around February-March he had a barren spell.

“But with the form he’s in you’ve got a chance, because he guarantees you 25 goals and he’s been scoring these goals for a number of year now.

“They compare him now to the likes of Owen, Fowler, Rush, Dalglish, all these guys – they were all centre forwards! This guys is a winger, he plays out wide.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Champions League, didi hamann, Liverpool, naby keita