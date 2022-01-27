Ireland international completes ‘dream’ Man United move

A big move.

Ireland international Diane Caldwell has completed a ‘dream’ move to Manchester United, until the end of the WSL season.

Previously of Raheny United in the Women’s National League at home, Caldwell has over 80 senior international caps for the Girls in Green, establishing herself as a key player under successive managers.

She now joins United from US outfit North Carolina Courage on a short-term deal, as she eyes a move closer to home.

A Manchester United fan since she was a child, Caldwell has spoken of her pride having completed her move to the club.

“Today is one of the most special moments in my life so far,” she said.”As a lifelong United fan, it’s a dream to sign for the club and it’s a big moment for me and my family. I’m so grateful to be here and will wear the badge with so much pride.” She also joins a side who are in impressive form, with the Red Devils dumping Arsenal out of the WSL Cup, with a title charge ongoing. “The team are in great form, playing attractive football, and Marc is doing a fantastic job,” she added. “I just can’t wait to meet everyone and get straight down to business on the pitch.” Bolstering our backline 👊😎 Welcome onboard, @DianeCaldwell7! 🔴🇮🇪#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) January 27, 2022

United boss Mark Skinner has also heaped praise on his new recruit ahead of the business end of the season with the club.

“Diane joins us as an experienced international defender who will really add to our back line during this second half of the season,” he added. “She has great composure and versality, and I have no doubt that she will be a fantastic asset to the team during her time here. “Diane is also a great character, I always talk about having the right people in our environment. She is the ultimate professional who possesses those important traits and leadership skills; which will help continue to develop the incredible team spirit within this group.” Manchester United. As mentioned, United find themselves in a promising position in the Women’s Super League season under Skinner. Since their promotion to the top-flight in 2019, United have continued to impress in the WSL, with two fourth-placed finishes on the spin. Meanwhile, they are also now in the WSL Cup semi-final, where they will take on title-rivals Chelsea away from home. Caldwell could make her debut as early as this weekend, however, with United set to take on Bridgwater United in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon. Kick-off is at 2pm.

