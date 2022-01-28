Derry City teenager gets Celtic interest amid trial

One to watch.

Derry City teenager Michael Harris is understood to be close to making a move to Celtic, having impressed on trial with the Glasgow giants.

While many clubs have been linked with a move for the teenager, the race is on for a move to be complete by the end of the current transfer window.

According to a report in the Irish Examiner today, Harris is also attracting interest from Stoke City; with Pundit Arena also understanding that he had been on trial with Celtic B in recent days.

Michael Harris to Celtic?

A few weeks ago, Harris was on trial with Wolves, having been courted by a host of London clubs, including QPR, Crystal Palace and Charlton.

But it appears as if that interest has cooled in the teenager who is out of contract at Derry City.

And should he opt to make his move away from the Candystripes, the Foylesiders would only be in line to receive a standard FIFA compensation fee.

🙌 Michael Harris’ late winner to send the U19s into the final! Great effort from the young Candystripes! 🔴⚪ Highlights on our YouTube 👇https://t.co/bqNjUdpNaS pic.twitter.com/QYoci8olzD — Derry City FC Academy (@derrycityyouth) October 18, 2021

Also, the move would signify another move from Celtic towards the Irish market in the off-season.

Recently, Johnny Kenny made the move to Celtic Park from Sligo Rovers, whereas Liam Scales made the same move in August.

But should Harris sign, he is expected to link up with the Bhoys’ B team who compete in the Scottish Lowland League.

David Odumosu.

In other League of Ireland transfer news, Drogheda United keeper David Odumosu is now understood to be piquing the interest of AFC Wimbledon.

In recent weeks, Odumosu has been on trial with a number of different clubs, including Bolton Wanderers, and Championship high-flyers Bournemouth.

But should he not to link up with the Dons, he is likely to remain with the Drogs ahead of the 2022 Premier Division season.

Although, should he return to Head in the Game Park, he will face added competition in the goalkeeping department, with Lincoln City loanee Sam Long joining on loan alongside Ireland underage international Sean Roughan.

