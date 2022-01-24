Derby County ‘weigh up’ bids for Ireland U21 Festy Ebosele as Bundesliga clubs lurk

A potentially big move for Festy.

Ireland U21 international Festy Ebosele has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga, as a cash-strapped Derby County ‘weigh up’ bids placed for their winger.

According to the Athletic, the Rams have received a bid for the Irish winger already from Nottingham Forest, but they did reject that offer.

Despite that, with the Enniscorthy teenager out of contract at the end of the season, clubs in Germany, and Italy have expressed a genuine interest in snapping up his talents.

As per the report found in the Athletic, the Irish underage international is ‘attracting widespread interest’ due to the dire financial predicament that Derby find themselves in.

While the club’s administrators appear to be confident that they can find a buyer for the club, they have been forced into considering player sales to raise enough to keep themselves afloat.

Fellow Irishman Jason Knight is also a player who has been tipped with a move away from the club, despite suggestions over the weekend that he would be ‘keen’ to remain at Pride Park.

But while he may be willing to stay at the club, circumstances may conspire against that wish, as Derby face a financial battle – with their club’s future on the line.

Ebosele, however, has only recently been linked with a move away from Derby, despite impressing throughout this season at Pride Park.

In recent days, the 19-year-old was described as a ‘real handful’ by his manager Wayne Rooney, as he continues to find his feet in senior football in the Championship.

So far this season, Ebosele has played on the right-wing as a forward and full-back, while he has also slotted into right-hand side defensive position previously at underage level.

And it has been his versatility that has endeared himself to Rooney and the Derby faithful this season, and it now seems that he is gathering significant interest in doing so.

While the three Bundesliga clubs, nor the Serie A side, have been named, these latest rumours are a growing endorsement for the Ireland U21.

