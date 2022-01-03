Declan Rice reveals how his Ireland experience helped him deal with social media abuse during Euro 2020

It was a good summer for Declan Rice on England duty.

Former Ireland international Declan Rice has revealed how he came to terms with social media abuse during Euro 2020, and it was heavily shaped by his decision to leave the Irish international set-up.

After confirming his decision to play for England, Rice came in for heavy criticism from many, and it was that experience that helped guide him through Euro 2020.

As a result, the West Ham midfielder was able to dust himself off and turn in several impressive displays for the Three Lions on their way to the Euro 2020 final.

“I’ve had the brunt of a load of abuse,” Rice told the Daily Mail. “When I chose England over Ireland, a lot of that stuff was coming through. Even during the Euros.

“We played Scotland and I didn’t have the best of games, and my phone was going nuts with fans just hammering me.

“I actually came off Twitter during the Euros until after the Germany game. I just didn’t want to be on it and it was taking my mind away from everything. Obviously, after we beat Germany, I went back on!

“It’s important and it’s great to interact with fans. They pay a lot of money to come and watch us. They sing their hearts out, they give a lot of support.

"You can't stop messages these days, I still get them now" England midfielder Declan Rice opens up on the backlash he has received since linking up with the Three Lions over Ireland

“It wouldn’t be authentic if it was someone else replying and doing stuff on a player’s behalf. That’s why I do everything myself and I like to have a bit of banter and a laugh.

“I feel like it’s important to be yourself. You don’t need to be anyone different to who you actually are.”

Given his current form, it seems as if Rice is on the path to becoming one of the very best midfielders in world football, much to the ire of Irish supporters.

While playing for the Boys in Green, the West Ham star made three international appearances before switching to the country of his birth.

He now, however, has made 27 appearances for England since his debut in 2019.

