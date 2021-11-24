Declan Rice takes part in twitter singing trend with hilarious rap

Another footballer is getting in on the trend.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice took Twitter by storm on Tuesday night after singing a rousing rendition of Vanilla Ice’s “Ice, Ice Baby”.

The England international got involved in the new social media craze that has taken Twitter by storm in recent days, where people sing to a large audience on Twitter spaces.

Rice is, of course, not the first footballer to do so, but he is probably one of the most well-known to do it so far, however.

After last night’s Champions League action came to a close, Rice decided to get in on the act – singing a rap song to the tune of ‘Ice, Ice Baby’.

He did, however, naturally change some of the lyrics of the song, saying “Rice, Rice Baby” instead, much to the delight of those watching on at the time.

Declan Rice singing “Ice ice Baby” in a twitter space🤣 pic.twitter.com/dStss27i0x — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 24, 2021

He would later add have further fun with the event, going on social media to poke fun at his latest social media exploits.

And it was not just Declan Rice who enjoyed himself with his latest social media exploits, many Premier League personalities did as well.

Former Liverpool, and current Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher got in on the act.

Brilliant 😂😂😂 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 23, 2021

The Twitter space allows people from all kinds of backgrounds to offer up their own renditions of songs – with other Twitter users keenly listening in using the #singyourdialect hashtag.

Rice also admitted the song is one of his favourites and claimed that he would pick it if he had to do an initiation song in the future.

He then added that he was “buzzing” to come on and take part in the trend.

