Declan Rice explains why he thinks he’s one of the best players in the world

Former Ireland international, and West Ham star Declan Rice has claimed that he sees himself as one of the best players in the world.

Rice, who picked up the Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards, has never asked to leave West Ham, despite showing a desire to win trophies.

But he has admitted that his desire to win a trophy is ‘urgent’, as he claimed that he is one of the best players in the world.

“I feel like I am one of the established top players around the world..”

“We are really close with West Ham at the minute and last season it was gutting to lose out on it but we are pushing,” he told the Evening Standard.

“We’ll keep going. Champions League is a big aim of mine and hopefully one day I can play in it and do well.

“I am only 23, so I am still young — that’s what I mean in that sense — but in terms of my playing ability and the way I’ve performed consistently, I see myself as an established player now who’s got good experience and can play at any level if required.”

In addition, Rice has been slapped with a huge transfer valuation, a fee of £100m, which he admits is ‘crazy’.

“You hear those numbers and for me it is crazy,” he added. “All I can do is go out there and perform, regardless of the price tag. I just need to focus on playing well and performing at the best level I can.”

But while Rice’s comments may create headlines, they did, however, come amid the backdrop of his win at the London Football Awards.

And in the last year, Rice almost led West Ham to an unlikely jaunt towards Champions League football last season and was a major part of England’s Euro 2020 run to the final.

Rice, however, must refocus his attention to club action on Saturday, as West Ham visit Premier League title-chasers Liverpool at Anfield, Kick-off is at 5.30 pm.

