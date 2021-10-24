David Moyes reveals what he sees as an acceptable offer for Declan Rice

David Moyes has opened up on Declan Rice.

West Ham boss David Moyes has offered his take on what he sees as an acceptable offer for his in-demand midfielder Declan Rice, as interest rises in his services.

Rice has been an integral part of West Ham’s rise during the last 18 months under Moyes, as the Hammers have gone from relegation contenders to European hopefuls.

And as West Ham continue to impress, Moyes believes that the club’s previous quote of £100 million for the midfielder was a bargain.

In recent years, the former Ireland international has been heavily linked with a move away from the London Stadium, but it appears unlikely that he will leave the club on the cheap.

Rice, 22, impressed during Euro 2020, and has continued that form into this season, with the midfielder’s valuation rising all the time as a result.

“There was a bargain to be got with Declan at £100 million, that bargain is now gone,” Moyes told Sky Sports.

“We have a lot of really good players at this football club and I think while you are building and developing, I think people will always come and look at your players”

Moyes not taking credit for his players’ form.

Should West Ham secure a win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, they will move into the top-four for a brief spell – but Moyes is refusing to take the credit for their recent form.

“Obviously, we get to see the elite football with Liverpool and Man City, but below that, there is a really good standard of football,” Moyes explained.

“At the moment, we are involved in that against a lot of really good teams. But the players are the ones who have made the difference here.

“They have been fantastic with their attitude and the way they have changed. They saw change and thought, we don’t want to be like we were before so I have to give all the praise to the players.”

