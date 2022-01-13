Dean Smith reveals where Adam Idah needs to improve his game

Adam Idah still has work to do at Norwich City.

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has revealed that Adam Idah still has parts of his game that he needs to improve upon at Carrow Road, despite an impressive performance on Wednesday night.

Idah’s showing earned plenty of praise, with ex-Premier League defender James Collins hailing the Corkman’s performance on BBC during the game.

But he still has work to do at the club, according to his manager at least.

Dean Smith on Adam Idah.

“There’s parts of his game that he still needs to improve,” he said, as quoted by the PinkUn after the game.

“There were a couple of opportunities in the first half where, I’ve got an old saying, don’t make a good chance better, and I felt that he turned down a couple of good opportunities where he could have had a shot.

“That’s the part of the game that we need to get better but there’s no denying that Fabianski makes a good save and that certainly gave us a lift.

“We had to weather the storm in the first 10-15 minutes of the second half where they had hit the post and the bar, but after that we put them under some pressure for 15-20 minutes.

“Unfortunately, they score with five or six minutes to go with a big clearance from the goalkeeper that we should be dealing with better.

“Jarrod Bowen again sets the ball back and they have an overload on the far side and a fractional goal is scored, and 2-0 is game over pretty much.”

Adam Idah.

While Idah’s performance was a positive for the Canaries, it still came amid the backdrop of another defeat for Norwich City in their quest for top-flight survival.

As it stands, Smith’s beleaguered side have it all to do, having lost their last six Premier League games in a row.

They face Everton next in league action, with a 3pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon at Carrow Road.

