Norwich City boss Dean Smith concerned over Covid-19 cases as Manchester United test looms

These are concerning times in the Premier League.

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has admitted that he is concerned at the amount of Covid-19 cases that are springing up within the Premier League in recent days.

Last night, Tottenham’s clash against Brighton was postponed due to a major outbreak within their squad, and there are further cases now popping up around the Premier League as a result.

Smith, however, has since cut a worried figure, as the ex-Aston Villa boss grapples with Covid-19 concerns of his own, with Manchester United set to visit Carrow Road.

Dean Smith on Covid-19 concerns.

“We have got a couple of knocks and have got a couple of Covid-related issues that we are waiting on results for this morning,” Smith said in his pre-match press conference this week.

“I can’t really let you in on any names, but there’s a couple of players who who we are worried about, so we have tested and we will wait for the PCR results back on them.

“(They are) just feeling a little bit unwell, (but) not likely to be linked to the game last week with Tottenham.

“It is just in general, I think (like) with the whole nation of holding our breaths at the moment.”

Dean Smith.

Smith’s comments come just a day after Watford boss Claudio Ranieri claimed that all Premier League players ‘must’ be vaccinated.

And just this morning, the Premier League re-introduced strict Covid-19 regulations to combat the surge in cases in the English top-flight.

“They are similar regulations to what we we have had previously, so won’t be too much newness about it from what the lads were doing before, but there’ll be masks inside the building, no prolonged meetings and soft tissue massaging will be kept to a minimum as well,” Smith added.

“It has become part of our lives unfortunately at the moment and hopefully we can soon get rid of it.

“The protocols are there for a reason. If we are following them, then there shouldn’t be too many worries about a spread.”

On Saturday, the Canaries take on Manchester United at Carrow Road, so it may only be then when the full extent of Norwich’s Covid-19 concerns will be known.

The game will kick-off at 5.30pm.

