Bolton Wanderers rule out move for Ireland U21 goalkeeper

The Ireland U21 is not moving to Bolton.

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has confirmed that he will not sign Drogheda United shot-stopper David Odumosu in this transfer window.

Odumosu had been on trial at the club for a couple of days, but he will not be joining the club.

The Ireland U21 was most recently contracted to League of Ireland side Drogheda, and has also piqued the interest of Championship high-flyers Bournemouth in recent weeks.

This comes as his former Drogs teammate, Killian Phillips, has joined Crystal Palace’s U23s side after an impressive trial period at the club.

Bolton opt not to snap up David Odumosu.

Speaking ahead of his side’s League One clash against Wycombe Wanderers, Evatt confirmed that he would not be pursuing a deal to sign the stopper.

“He’s been on trial, but it’s not something we’re going to take up,” he said.

😍 A return to the @UoBStadium! 🏡 Wanderers are back in home @SkyBetLeagueOne action this evening with a clash against @wwfcofficial.#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) January 11, 2022

News of Bolton’s decision not to press ahead with the acquisition of Odumosu comes just days after they parted ways with Eoin Doyle.

Doyle, 33, has joined FAI Cup holders St Patrick’s Athletic on a three-year deal, linking up with his former teammate Tim Clancy who is now Saints boss.

It is now expected that Wanderers will explore other options in the transfer market amid their call not to sign up the Irishman.

Evatt, however, has also confirmed that Doyle, who joined the Saints will continue to play a key role for Bolton going forward.

“Even though Eoin has left, he will still play some part in this football club,” he explained.

“He will be working closely with me and keeping an eye on the talent that the Irish league has in abundance, and that will help us to hopefully get the best of it.

“For now, we thank him for everything he has done. He was a fantastic player for us. We wish him and his family well for the future.”

Bolton currently are 17th in League One, and are perilously close to the relegation places in the third-tier.

Recently, they have struggled to find their form, losing their last four games in a row under Evatt.

Despite that, they also have had to contend with several Covid-19 issues of their own in recent weeks, and they will be looking to put those behind them.