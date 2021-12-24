Ireland U21 keeper David Odumosu linked with Scottish top-flight move

One to keep an eye on.

Ireland U21 goalkeeper David Odumosu has been linked with a move to Scotland, according to a recent report in the Scottish Sun.

Odumosu, who has impressed between the sticks for Drogheda United over the last two years, is understood to be piquing the interest of Aberdeen and Dundee United.

The former Dundalk U19 star joined the Drogs just before the start of the 2020 season, before helping them to the First Division title in 2020, and subsequent top-flight survival in 2021.

His contract, however, has expired at Head in the Game Park, so any fee for the young keeper would be minimal.

David Odumosu

The same report also mentions that clubs in England are interested in snapping up the young shot-stopper, but it is unclear who that club is.

As mentioned, Odumosu has established himself as one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in the League of Ireland over the last two seasons.

Now 20, he failed to make the grade at Dundalk, but it was at Drogheda where he began to flourish – initially in the First Division.

In his first season of senior football, Odumosu played every minute of Drogheda’s 202o promotion winning campaign, and it was then when he started to earn international recognition.

In the season just gone, however, he managed to hold down to his place as the Boynesiders first-choice, playing in 31 of their 36 league games throughout the season.

Drogheda United.

Amid Drogheda’s impressive 2021 Premier Division campaign, they are dealing with a break-up of sorts from their squad.

James Brown, Conor Kane and Mark Doyle have all left the club, with Kane and Doyle moving on to Shelbourne and St Patrick’s Athletic respectively.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 We begin our 2022 season away to Finn Harps on Friday, 18 Feb in Finn Park, 8pm kick-off! First home game on Friday, 25 Feb against Shelbourne! 🟣🔵 #WeAreDrogs | #OurTownOurClub pic.twitter.com/uw5xQsuClb — Drogheda United F.C. (@DroghedaUnited) December 20, 2021

Defender Daniel O’Reilly is also expected to move on, but it remains unclear as to where he may end up.

They do, however, know their fixtures ahead of the 2022 League of Ireland season. Kevin Doherty’s side will take on on Finn Harps on the opening day of the new season.

