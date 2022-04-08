David Moyes fumes at West Ham pitch invader during Europa League clash

He was not happy.

West Ham boss David Moyes was left ‘baffled’ as a West Ham fan disrupted one of their attacks in their 1-1 Europa League first-leg draw at home to French side Lyon by invading their pitch.

At the time, the Hammers were locked in a 1-1 stalemate against their visitors at the London Stadium, and were searching for an unlikely winner in a rare attack.

And in that attack, with the play beginning to open up, the supporter invaded the pitch, stopping the play, and taking the sting out of their opportunity.

“I was baffled..”

Moyes, who was speaking after the game, was not only unimpressed by the fan’s behaviour, but also by the referee, who dismissed Aaron Cresswell at the end of the first-half.

Although, he was left wondering what might have been if the rogue West Ham supporter opted not to run onto the pitch.

“I was baffled,” said the West Ham boss. “This is a really good football club doing so many good things.

“But those things tonight didn’t help, we were on a counter-attack with an opportunity to score.”

West Ham are drawing 1-1 at home, need a goal, on the counter-attack and one of their fans run on the pitch…🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YhHfIxDIBN — Theo (@Thogden) April 7, 2022

And on the red card, Moyes added that he was not going to talk about the decision to dismiss his full-back in his post-match interview.

“The only thing I’m going to say is there was a tackle on Bowen which was a foul,” he added. “It was the same phase of play as the red card, and I would have expected VAR to do something about it.

“I’m certainly not going to talk about the referee, not at all.

“I’m not going to talk about the referee, I’m not going to bother.” “We’re still in with a good shout.” David Moyes was frustrated with the red card decision but proud of the way his West Ham side stayed in the tie with Lyon. 🎙 @Becky_Ives_ | #UEL pic.twitter.com/ppUI28PCPq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 7, 2022

“It was not a good performance by us but it was a resilient performance in the second half with 10 men.

“We didn’t have much of the ball in the second half. Technically they were very good, but we defended well and made it hard for them.”

West Ham v Lyon.

While a draw may not constitute the best result, West Ham are still well and truly in the tie heading into next week’s second leg in France.

The game kicks off at 8pm at the at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday.

