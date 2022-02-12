David Moyes denies reports of Declan Rice exit

David Moyes has weighed in.

West Ham boss David Moyes has brushed off reports suggesting that Declan Rice is keen to leave the Hammers, amid a recent interview that was broadcast earlier this week.

Speaking on the Overlap with Gary Neville, Rice revealed that he wants to ‘win it all’ – fuelling talk that the former Irish international would be willing to depart West Ham.

But Moyes has stepped in to claim that it is not the case, insisting that it is the desire of him and his squad to bring the Londoners to those new heights.

“We want to be in the Champions League..”

“He has just said all the words I have said to him,” Moyes stressed. “We want to be in the Champions League. To win the Champions League the first thing you have to do is qualify for it.

“We want to challenge the teams at the top. We have got European football and are now getting ourselves in a position where we are giving the top teams a game.

Rice. Rice. Baby 🥶 Came for the goal 🤝 Stayed for the celebration 🕺@_DeclanRice #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Tt1CuQrrX9 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 5, 2022

“What we want to do is build on that and Declan is a big part of it, a really important player to us, and we want to try and fulfil those ambitions the same as Declan.”

Declan Rice.

While West Ham look like they will be able to retain the services of Rice, they will have to fend off considerable interest in doing so.

The defensive midfielder has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea; with the latter looking the most likely.

But for now, Rice must stay focused on West Ham, with the Hammers eyeing an unlikely Champions League berth. They return to Premier League action on Sunday against Leicester City.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Declan Rice, West Ham