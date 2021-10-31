David Meyler explains why Roy Keane gets frustrated with players

David Meyler has explained why he thinks Roy Keane gets frustrated.

David Meyler is no stranger to Roy Keane, with the pair working with one another at Sunderland and Ireland at times in their careers.

Keane, however, has cultivated a personality as a tough-talking manager in the meantime – but Meyler had plenty of nice things to say about his former boss at club, and international level.

While he is without a job at the moment, Keane has heavily shaped the career of Meyler, with the latter believing that he has a sense of what wound the former Man United midfielder up as a coach.

David Meyler on Roy Keane.

“The big thing with Roy is, if you watch any of his analysis on Sky, a lot of it comes back to the basics,” Meyler said on Off The Ball. “They are little golden nuggets like desire, motivation, working hard and running back.

“I played under him at Sunderland and Ireland – and when I gave the ball away, like everyone else did, it was never about him giving out that I gave the ball away.

“There might be a little grunt that I had to go and chase it back but when he really went hard on me was when I gave the ball and shrugged the shoulders and wouldn’t go to get it back.

“That’s where a lot of the frustration comes in. It would have been fascinating to see him last week after Liverpool tore United open highlighting players. When people make mistakes it’s not too bad, a lot of it is about the reaction.”

Roy Keane.

Growing up, Meyler admitted that he grew up idolising his fellow Corkonian, and that may have fed into his overall opinion of him.

But, saying that, Meyler added that he enjoyed working under Keane as he felt he was always improving under him.

“I found him fascinating,” he adds. “Maybe I was biased because I was from Cork and he was someone that I admired and wanted to replicate but he was very honest.

“Some people could take that and others couldn’t as you have seen with some of the stories that have come out. I had no problem with it because I knew he wanted the best for me and wanted me to get better. I really enjoyed it.”

