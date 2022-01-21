David Meyler believes ‘the world is Jason Knight’s oyster’

David Meyler knows a thing or two about Irish midfielders.

Former Ireland international David Meyler has admitted that he is excited by Jason Knight’s undoubted potential, with the Derby County midfielder looking like he is set for a move away from the embattled club this January.

Meyler, who was speaking at the launch of the Spar FAI Primary School 5’s Programme, revealed how excited he is by the Dubliner, and implored on him to keep working hard.

The Corkman’s comments come during a week in which fresh questions were posed on Knight’s short, and long-term future at Pride Park.

David Meyler on Jason Knight.

“I think Jason has been linked with four or five [clubs] at different stages,” Meyler said. “I think for Jason.. I’m not going to advise him on what Premier League club is best suited for him.

“But the first thing is that the recognition to get into the senior Ireland team is massive. When he’s played for Ireland, he’s performed and has done well.”

Callum Robinson’s goal to round off a sublime second half from Ireland 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Bringing Jason Knight on for Adam Idah was an inspired sub by Stephen Kenny. An absolute game-changer 👏 It finishes 3-0. #COYBIGpic.twitter.com/Nut9PfJF1U — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) November 14, 2021

Since making his mark at Derby County, Knight has gone on to impress with Ireland under Stephen Kenny, and is showing little sign of slowing down in his remarkable rise.

“He’s playing for Derby and is continuing to do well. He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing, and the clubs will come looking for him,” Meyler adds.

“Then he’ll have his own choice of which club he wants to go to as long as he’s performing well. The world is his oyster at the moment. He’s doing really well.

“Wayne Rooney at the moment looks like he’s about to keep Derby up and Jason [Knight] is key to that. For Jason, he just needs to keep working hard and keep performing.”

Ireland’s young talent.

While Knight’s rise is continuing at a pace of knots, the same can be said for the likes of Adam Idah, Caoimhin Kelleher and Evan Ferguson in recent weeks.

Despite that, Aaron Connolly has been handed his share of criticism, despite having little opportunity to show what he can do at club level with Brighton during the first-half of the season.

But following his loan move to Middlesbrough, Meyler is hopeful that his Teeside move can change attitudes towards the Galwegian.

“I think Aaron is old enough now to understand that there’s always going to be criticism at certain levels,” Meyler explained.

“Even if you remember back to his debut against Tottenham, I remember somebody said he should have got a hat-trick. At the time you’re thinking, ‘wow, this kid has just come on and scored two goals’.

“That’s part and parcel of professional football. Every moment, every day you’re criticised on every decision you make, and people form opinions.

“He’s been unfortunate with injuries. But he can just go and show people how good of a player he can be.”

Since making his move to the Riverside Stadium, Connolly has yet to establish himself as a key man in Chris Wilder’s promotion chasers, although he does have plenty of time to do so.

“That’s one way to kind of silence the negative criticism, but that’s part and parcel of whatever walk of life you’re in. You open yourself up to to that kind of stuff, and that’s the case with professional football.

“You’re in the spotlight a lot more, so that is something that you have to get used to. But he’s in a good environment with good people there. I imagine he’ll learn a lot from this loan move and then hopefully, it will benefit him and Irish football. Please god it’s a success.”

The 2022 SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme was launched by Republic of Ireland women’s footballer Louise Quinn and former Republic of Ireland footballer David Meyler.

The pair were on hand at the FAI’s headquarters in Sport Ireland Campus, to provide a coaching masterclass to a number of students who will be participating in what is Ireland’s largest grassroots football programme.

The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme is open to boys and girls from 4th, 5th and 6th class, and puts emphasis on fun and inclusivity. Register for the SPAR5s by March 4th at www.fai.ie/SPARPrimarySchool5s.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Aaron Connolly, david meyler, jason knight