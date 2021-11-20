David De Gea admits ‘something’ is ‘very wrong’ at Man United who are playing at a ‘very low’ level

There was little David De Gea could have done today to help Man United.

Man United goalkeeper David De Gea admits that something is ‘very wrong’ at the club amid their dreadful run of form.

De Gea, remarkably, was one of United’s better players on Saturday afternoon, despite conceding four goals on a harrowing day at Vicarage Road against Watford.

If it wasn’t for him, he may have witnessed the Red Devils lose by even more such was the gulf in quality between the two sides.

David De Gea.

“There’s not much to say,” he said after the game. “I think it was embarrassing to be honest to see how Man United play like they did today.

“It’s not acceptable, the way we were doing the things and the way we were playing. It is easy to sometimes say it is the manager and the staff, but sometimes it is the players.

“We are professional players and we play for Man United, and we need to show much more than we are doing.”

🗣 “Embarrassing first half, we could’ve conceded four goals in 45 minutes. It was hard to watch the team playing today, it was nightmare after nightmare. It’s not acceptable.” David de Gea is brutally honest when talking about Manchester United’s performance pic.twitter.com/a9X52AawTu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2021

De Gea, who himself has not had a great couple of seasons for United, also admitted that United’s performances have been of a ‘very low level’ in recent times.

“Players are trying to do our best and fight for the team, but for sure something is wrong, very wrong. From the games you can see what we are doing is a very low level and poor. I want to say sorry to the fans once again.”

