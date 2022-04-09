David de Gea slaughters teammates after Man United’s loss to Everton

A damning take.

Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea slaughtered his teammates after the Red Devils fell to a demoralising defeat away to Everton on Saturday lunchtime.

United were undone by an Anthony Gordon winner, but the 1-0 defeat arguably flattered Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Against a side devoid of confidence, Man United turned in an insipid display, and were deservedly beaten.

“It’s ridiculous, the games we are losing..”

And speaking after the game, De Gea pulled no punches in his post-match interview, admitting he, and his teammates were ‘not capable’ to win.

“A tough match, again,” De Gea explained. “I think we weren’t good enough. That is the reality. We were playing against a team that were nervous and tired, they played on Wednesday.

“But we were not capable to win. We were not good enough.”

Prior to the game, Rangnick suggested that United’s fortunes were set to turn, based off what he saw in training. His comments, however, did not come to fruition.

“Performing in the games is what matters,” De Gea replied. “But to the fans, it is not enough [if we do it in training]. We are in a tough moment to be honest, and we should be winning the game today.

"We didn't score a single goal in 95 minutes."

“They were very tired and very nervous on the ball…

“It’s ridiculous, the games we are losing. You see from them, the desire, and they are tired. They are fighting and running. They had more desire than us, and they wanted to win.”

Read More About: david de gea, Man United