Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks diagnosed with cancer

Bournemouth midfielder and Wales international David Brooks has been diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma, his club have confirmed this afternoon.

Brooks was on international duty last week with Wales, where it was confirmed that he had the disease after leaving the Welsh international set-up.

The prognosis is good, however, with the Welsh midfielder receiving positive news on that front according to a club statement.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, AFC Bournemouth issued a club statement confirming the news.

“AFC Bournemouth can confirm that midfielder David Brooks has been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma,” the club said.

“He left international duty with Wales last week and after medical examination, it has been confirmed that he has Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma. “As a result of this, David will undergo treatment next week after an initial positive prognosis.” We can confirm that midfielder David Brooks has been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma. We’re all behind you, Brooksy ❤️#afcb 🍒 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 13, 2021 David Brooks. Brooks himself also issued a statement of his own, where he thanked those who have helped him through the past week. “This is a very difficult message for me to write,” he said. “I have been diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week. “Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible. “I’d like to show my appreciation to the doctors, nurses, consultants and staff who have been treating me for their professionalism, warmth and understanding during this period.” pic.twitter.com/G7U9FyvIdD — David Brooks (@DRBrooks15) October 13, 2021 The 24-year-old later added: “Although I appreciate that there will be media attention and interest, I would like to ask that my privacy is respected in the coming months and I will share updates on my progress when I am able to do so. “In the meantime, thank you to everyone for their messages of support – it means so much and will continue to do so in the months ahead. “I look forward to seeing you all again and playing the sport I love very soon.”

