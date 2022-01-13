David Moyes rules out loan move for Darren Randolph amid Aston Villa links

David Moyes has ruled out a Darren Randolph departure.

West Ham boss David Moyes has ruled out a potential loan move for Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph during this month’s transfer window.

Randolph had been linked with a loan switch to the Hammers’ Premier League rivals Aston Villa earlier this week, but Moyes has moved to end that discussion.

When speaking to the Evening Standard, the Scottish boss revealed that no offer had been tabled for the shot-stopper.

He also revealed that he would have no reason to send him on loan.

David Moyes on Darren Randolph.

“I have no intention of letting Darren go, we have had no offer,” Moyes explained. “So as far as I’m concerned, all we received was a loan.

“I can’t see why I would ever let Darren Randolph go on loan. There’s nothing any more than that. So that’s the situation.”

Moyes’ comments come as Randolph was once again left out of a West Ham starting XI, and squad, in last night’s Premier League win at home to Norwich City.

The now exiled Ireland international has not played for the Hammers in the English top-flight since May; with his name well down the pecking order at the club.

As a result of his distinct lack of minutes at club level, he has also failed to feature since in any Ireland squad since November 2020.

Since then, Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers have all moved ahead of him in the international fold.

Darren Randolph.

As recently as December, Ireland boss Stephen Kenny revealed that Randolph was in line for a loan move last summer, but it fell through at the eleventh hour.

“No, nobody has opted out,” Kenny said when he was asked if any of his players retired from international action last month. “We don’t have huge numbers and we don’t want anyone opting out.

“Darren Randolph is capable of getting back playing at a good level for sure. He’s not old by goalkeeping terms at all, he’s still got plenty of football left in him.”

For now, however, Randolph must bide his time at club level, with his manager ruling out a move for him this month.

