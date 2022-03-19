Ex-Premier League striker heaps praise on Ireland U21 starlet Eiran Cashin

Big praise for the Ireland U21.

Ex-Premier League striker Darren Bent has lumped praise on Ireland U21 defender Eiran Cashin, amid the Derby County defender’s impressive form in the Championship.

Bent, who played for Derby during his own playing days, revealed how impressed he was by the Derby defender, who has come to the fore for Wayne Rooney’s Rams in recent weeks.

And Cashin has, in turn, earned himself an international call-up for Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21s.

“I think the biggest compliment you can pay to him is how dedicated and level-headed he is..”

Speaking ahead of Derby’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City on Sky Sports, Bent spoke about how impressed he was with the Ireland U21 starlet.

“I’ve spoken to people at Derby [County] and they’ve been really impressed with him,” Bent explained. “He has a nice left foot and gives them balance..

“But I think he has the perfect partner beside him in Curtis Davies. To play alongside someone as experienced as him in this division in the Championship has really helped him.

Ireland U21 centre-back Eiran Cashin starts with U21 winger Festy Ebosele and Jason Knigjt on the bench 🇮🇪⚽️👊#COYBIG https://t.co/DUyDxMEE8A — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) March 19, 2022

“I think the biggest compliment you can pay to him is how dedicated and level-headed he is.

“Any young player coming in to a huge club like Derby.. you can’t get ahead of yourself. But he has certainly been one who has really impressed.”

Eiran Cashin.

Born in England, Cashin has made no secret of his intention to play for the Boys in Green at international level, and his rise to prominence with Derby comes at an important time.

Similarly to Festy Ebosele, Cashin has been granted his chance at Pride through necessity, although he has retained his place at the club on merit.

But for now, he is involved in a relegation dogfight with Derby, ahead of him linking up with Ireland’s U21s next week.

Jim Crawford’s side take on Sweden at the end of the month in a crucial European qualifier, having seen them off last year in a dramatic encounter at Tallaght Stadium.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: derby county, Eiran Cashin