Dara O’Shea hailed a ‘warrior’ as he eyes a sooner than expected return from injury

Ireland defender Dara O’Shea has been hailed a ‘warrior’ as his West Brom manager revealed he is hopeful that the Dubliner could return from injury earlier than expected.

O’Shea was forced off with a sickening injury in Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in September. However, that has not deterred him from making quicker than expected strides to recovery.

While he may still be a while away from full fitness, Valérien Ismaël has explained that it may not be as bad as initially feared.

Valérien Ismaël on West Brom’s Dara O’Shea.

“Will he be available earlier? I don’t know, but it looks really good,” the West Brom boss told the Express & Star when he was asked about a potential return for the former St Kevin’s Boys defender.

“But I’m not surprised. He has the mentality, he’s a warrior. You saw when he got the injury that he wanted to come back and continue playing – and his ankle was broken!

“Only Dara can do this. I know if a player can come back quickly from such a massive injury, it’s Dara.

“At the minute [he’s] on a good path, but right now it’s too early to say whether he’ll come back earlier. It’s too early, but he looks really good.”

Dara O’Shea.

While a blow, the Baggies have managed to continue their positive start to the season without O’Shea in their defence.

Ismael’s side have also been bolstered with the form of Ireland’s Jayson Molumby, who has been a revelation while on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

“It’s impressive to see,” continued Ismael. “His focus, his desire, his mentality to work three or four hours a day on his recovery, rehabilitation, to do everything we ask of him from the sports science side.

“Yes, he looks good at the minute. For 2021 he won’t come back for sure, but we will see.”

