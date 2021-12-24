Dara O’Shea ‘weeks away’ from West Brom return

Dara O’Shea is inching closer to his West Brom return.

West Bromwich Albion boss Valery Ismael has issued a very encouraging update surrounding the fitness of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea.

O’Shea of course, has been out of action since September, when he came off injured against Portugal for the Boys in Green in Faro.

But his recovery has come along much quicker than initially anticipated, with the former St Kevin’s Boys defender just ‘weeks’ away from returning to training at West Brom.

Dara O’Shea nearing return to full fitness.

Speaking ahead of their game away to Derby County on December 27th, Ismael confirmed the good news, with the Irish defender set to make his return to international duty in March.

“It looks very good,” Ismael said. “If everything goes right, he could be back in training in January.

“Dara will be like a new player for us. He looks very good, so hopefully in two or three weeks he can be back in the squad.”

While his return will come as a boost to Ireland, it will also be the same for West Brom who have slipped away from the top of the Championship in recent weeks.

The Baggies were held to a scoreless draw away to Barnsley in their last league outing, and are now fourth in the Championship.

They are, however, just four points off the top of the table, and six points clear of fifth placed QPR.

Dara O’Shea.

O’Shea’s return to fitness is not entirely unexpected as it happens.

Just last month, Ismael hailed O’Shea as a ‘warrior‘ in his efforts to return to full fitness, teasing an earlier than expected return.

“Only Dara can do this. I know if a player can come back quickly from such a massive injury, it’s Dara.

Another set-piece, another Sheffield United calamity! Dara O’Shea with his second goal of the season 🎯👇 pic.twitter.com/iG6o7Pe3D1 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 18, 2021

“At the minute [he’s] on a good path, but right now it’s too early to say whether he’ll come back earlier. It’s too early, but he looks really good.”

For now, however, O’Shea must bide his time before making his return to the West Brom starting XI, but he is not far off it.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Dara O'Shea, west brom