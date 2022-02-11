Steve Bruce reveals how impressed he is with Dara O’Shea at West Brom

A ringing endorsement.

New West Brom boss Steve Bruce has heaped praise on Ireland central defender Dara O’Shea, following the Dubliner’s quicker than expected return from injury.

O’Shea had been nearing a return to full fitness under previous boss Valerien Ismael, but he was unable to return in time to help him avoid the sack.

Former Newcastle United boss Bruce, however, has taken charge since, and is already taking a liking to his new defender.

“He has got that natural desire a defender needs..”

O’Shea made his return to the West Brom XI earlier this week as a late second-half sub, but could not help the Baggies avoid defeat against Sheffield United.

The result saw West Brom slip outside of the Championship playoff positions, but they are still well in the hunt for promotion.

And with the imminent return of O’Shea to their starting XI just days away, they will be provided with a substantial boost.

“He has got that natural desire a defender needs. He has got those leadership qualities and he plays with his heart on his sleeve,” Bruce told Birmingham Live.

“[Dara] jumped into a tackle two days ago and I’m thinking ‘dear oh dear – you’ve just come back from a bad injury.’

“He’s showed no signs of that, I’ve had to slow him down on the training ground. It’s good to have him back. He’d gone 45 and 60, and Monday night was his 90. He was itching to come back into the squad, the type of lad he is.

“He proved his fitness the last two or three weeks before I got here. I didn’t hesitate to bring him back in.”

For O’Shea, he will undoubtedly be looking at 2022 as an opportunity to right the wrongs of an injury-hit 2021.

With that in mind, the Dubliner will be hoping to catapult his way back into the senior international set-up, with his last appearance for Ireland resulting in a long-term injury.

“As an Irishman, I love playing for my country, I love putting that shirt on, albeit I got injured the last time I did,” he explained.

“But I can’t do anything about that. I love playing for Ireland, it’s in the back of my mind, but to start with it’s just about getting games under my belt and with consistency.

“I want to get back to the level I was at before my injury and I feel like I’m not far away. I’ve improved in a lot of areas, certainly physically.”

