Danny Mills calls Man United ‘sh*t’ on live TV

Danny Mills had a thing or two to say about Man United and their recent form.

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills let people know what he thought of Man United’s poor run of form, despite not intending on doing so.

While on Sky Sports this morning, Mills was caught off-air speaking about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, when he thought the camera cut away for an ad break.

He was speaking with former Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba on the show, alongside his host on the ‘Football Show’ when he revealed his true thoughts on United under Solskjaer.

Danny Mills calls Man United ‘shi*t’.

Host Peter Graves seemed to be under the impression that the show was just over, thanking both Mills and Bamba for their contributions throughout.

Mills, however, jumped in and quipped: “Basically, United are just s**t,” with laughter following from his two peers on the show. He would then continue, saying, “but they are.”

Naturally enough, Sky cut away from the broadcast very shortly after – within a few seconds – before they then took an ad break that they were meant to be on originally.

Man United.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Man United, however, as they have yet to the form expected of them by many before the start of the season.

Solskjaer’s side have failed to fire for the most part, with their most recent trouncing at home to Liverpool underlying that belief.

Fresh questions have also been raised regarding Solskjaer’s suitability for the role at Old Trafford – with several names being linked with the job since Sunday’s defeat against Liverpool.

The former Cardiff City boss will be hoping that he can inspire an improved performance this week – with a trip away to Spurs in waiting for United on Sunday.

