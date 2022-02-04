Ex-Ireland underage international joins Dutch top-flight strugglers

Daniel Crowley is back in the Eredivisie.

Former Ireland underage international Daniel Crowley has completed his return to the Dutch top-flight, re-joining Willem II on an 18-month deal.

Crowley, now 24, joins the Dutch top-flight strugglers having recently been with League One Cheltenham Town, signing for them on a short-term deal in October.

Having played with Willem II before, he now returns to the club who are 15th in the Eredivisie, with the Dutch side just four points clear of the relegation playoff.

They have, however, lost their last five league games on the trot.

During his prior stint at the club, Crowley established himself as a key player before returning to England, enjoying spells with Birmingham City and Hull City.

But that was only after he endured a difficult beginning to his career in the Netherlands, with his initial spell at the club beset by a lack of first-team football.

He then went on loan to Cambuur, before then returning to Willem II, where he enjoyed a strong spell at the club once more.

Having featured in all of Willem II’s league and cup games that season, Crowley, who is also eligible to play for England, scored six times for the club, while also grabbing 11 assists in the meantime.

Crowley, however, returned to England, joining Birmingham City on a permanent deal, before then making the move to Hull City on loan.

And most recently, the ex-Arsenal underage star was with League One Cheltenham Town, as he eyed a return to full-fitness, with a view to finding a new club in January.

Crowley returns to the Eredivisie.

And that he did, as he made his return to the Eredivisie, to the club in which he enjoyed the most success.

Having been capped by Ireland at U16 and U17 level, Crowley revealed, in 2019, that he had initiated the paperwork to allow him to play for the Boys in Green.

Despite his intention to play for the country of his parents birth, Crowley has yet to earn a senior call-up.

