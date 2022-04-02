Damien Duff slams ‘lower than low’ criticism of Shels starlet by ex-player

Damien Duff bites back.

Shelbourne boss Damien Duff has slammed former player Karl Sheppard for his ‘lower than low’ comments made on Ireland U21 defender Kameron Ledwidge a fortnight ago.

Speaking after his side’s superb 1-0 win away to Sligo Rovers, Duff called out Sheppard who namechecked Ledwidge when taking apart Shels’ start to the season.

Duff hit back at Sheppard’s claim, branding it as a ‘lower than low’ comment on an emerging young player.

“Kameron Ledwidge is one that can get back to England…”

“I have to mention Kameron Ledwidge,” Duff said in his post-match interview on Friday night. “He was top-class tonight, he’s playing in a position that he’s learning day by day.

“I pick up an article from two weeks ago with some ex-player referencing him and name-checking him. He’s a 20-year-old coming back from England, trying to rebuild his life, his career. To namecheck him, I thought, was lower than low.

“I won’t name check the ex-Shelbourne player who was having a pop at one of our players who we care deeply about – but I’ll namecheck Kam.

“He was brilliant. Yes, he’s a work in progress in that position, but he was absolutely world class tonight.

“For me, he’s an eye catching individual. I know a lot of players in the league have eyes on wanting to get to England – Kameron Ledwidge is one that can get back to England.

“But he doesn’t need to be reported on when he’s 20. So young and trying to rebuild his life. So, I thought that was poor. He knows who he is.”

Kameron Ledwidge.

Sheppard, however, hit back at Duff’s take on his comments, suggesting it was a storm in a teacup when replying.

Manager defending his player, what you want to see. Even if what was said was true. Storm in a tea cup. — Karl Sheppard (@karlsheppard19) April 2, 2022

For Ledwidge, however, he has impressed at times so far this season for the Reds.

Formerly of Southampton, the full-back joined Shels last season, before going on to help them win the First Division title last year.

Since then, he has been a regular first-team player under Duff’s new Shels side, featuring in almost every game thus far.

