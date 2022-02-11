Damien Duff insists Shelbourne are a ‘giant’ ahead of their top-flight return

Damien Duff hits back.

Shelbourne boss Damien Duff has hit back at claims suggesting that his club are a ‘sleeping giant’ in Irish football, claiming that they are already a ‘giant’.

Duff took charge of the Reds in November following the departure of previous boss Ian Morris at the end of their promotion winning season.

And while the two-time Premier League winner has a big reputation, he has yet to manage in senior football.

But despite that he has got work quickly with his new squad, bringing in several young stars, including Arsenal loanee Jordan McEneff, and Welsh U21 Lewis Webb to name a few.

“I didn’t say sleeping giant, I said giant..”

Speaking at the launch at the League of Ireland 2022 season earlier this week, Duff stressed how big of a club Shelbourne are, insisting they are a ‘giant’ rather than a ‘sleeping giant’.

“I said giant, I didn’t say sleeping giant,” he quipped at the end of his interview with LOI TV. “I guess it is fresh in my mind because it is what I was trying to tell the players last night.

“Last week we did a bit of a little presentation.. First Division clubs think they can come up and dip their toes in the water and see how they go under the radar for 10 games.

“That’s not the case with Shelbourne FC. There’s a lot of eyes on them, a lot of pressure on them and they have to fill their jersey.

“As I said, it’s not a ‘sleeping giant’, it’s a ‘giant’.”

Shelbourne.

While the Reds head into the new season as top-flight new boys, they were recently competing in the top-flight not too long ago.

Having secured promotion in 2019, the Reds were unable to stay up in 2020; losing to Longford Town in a promotion/relegation playoff final.

But they bounced back from that setback, going straight back up at the first attempt last season.

The Reds begin their 2022 top-flight campaign with a home clash against Dublin rivals St Patrick’s Athletic.

Read More About: damien duff, shelbourne