Damien Duff opens up on learning from Jose Mourinho as he takes over as Shelbourne boss

Damien Duff has explained the impact he thinks Jose Mourinho will have on his managerial career as he takes over at Shelbourne from Ian Morris.

Duff was appointed as Shels boss on Wednesday morning after initially turning down the job at Tolka Park last week.

The former Ireland international, and two-time Premier League winner, is currently in charge of the Reds’ U17 side who take on Cobh Ramblers in the Shield final on Saturday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho’s impact on Damien Duff.

But despite his success managing at underage level, and across the water as a player, Duff admits that he will be leaning on what he was been taught before by his former managers, including Mourinho.

“I’ve taken bits from everywhere,” he said this afternoon. “For my first training session with the Shelbourne first-team, I’ll be using bits from Jose Mourinho from twenty years ago. Being involved with the FAI for eight games, I’ll take bits, what’s right, what’s wrong.

“But you take that from everywhere, at Celtic and from being with Roy Hodgson, Giovanni Trappatoni and Jose Mourinho. I’ve taken everything, so it’s about putting your own stamp on things. I’ll never change.

“I am energetic and emotional so the players will soon learn that, and I won’t try and be anything that I’m not. I realise we all have egos, but I don’t think I have a big one.

“If I did, I wouldn’t be here today. I want to be involved with Irish football and help with the young and old, men and women. I’m not going anywhere soon because my kids are happy here, and my wife is here so Ireland is stuck with me [he laughed].”

Duff realistic.

Despite taking charge of Shelbourne in the League of Ireland, Duff does admit that he may be forced into changing his philosophy of how his Shels side play when needed.

As well as that, he added that he may find his first job in management to be a difficult one.

“I’m very simple,” he added. “I’d like to think that I was a technical player, and I love keeping the ball and winning it back. But I know football isn’t as simple as that.

“A big worry of mine is that I don’t know this league particularly well. So, I will surround myself with people that do know the league. I know my philosophy will have to be adapted to League of Ireland football.

“The most important thing is to win, and be successful. I told the board last week that they need to be prepared to lose games. I wasn’t prepared on Friday when I said no to Shels – knowing that they were going to lose a lot of games next season.

“People will say ‘this is Damien Duff’, he’s this and that, but I’m not. I’m bottom of the tree. I’m not the best manager in the league, I have a long way to go and an awful lot to prove.

“Philosophy? That might change, but I know what way football should be played. Football may need to be played a different way here though, I get that.”

