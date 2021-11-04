Brian Kerr believes Damien Duff’s appointment at Shelbourne is a big one for Irish football

Brian Kerr has left a nice message for new Shelbourne boss Damien Duff.

Former Ireland boss Brian Kerr believes that Damien Duff’s appointment as Shelbourne is one of the biggest managerial appointment’s seen in the League of Ireland for a long period of time.

Duff was given the role as Shels boss on Wednesday morning after the departure of Ian Morris last week in the build-up to their last league game of the season.

Duff takes over the Reds who have just been promoted to the Premier Division for the second time in three years, and Kerr believes this is a major coup by Shels.

Brian Kerr on Damien Duff.

Kerr, of course, managed Duff for Ireland at underage, and at senior level, and he is hoping that the two-time Premier League winner will be a success at his new club.

“He has a deep knowledge of the game,” Kerr told Virgin Media Sport last night. “He’s the most technical player that probably ever played for Ireland in terms of his ability in the attacking part of the field.

“He would have learned from a lot of coaches a long the way. He served a good apprenticeship. He’s been coaching at youth level. He was at Shamrock Rovers for a while, and he worked with the first team, and his spell at Celtic with Neil Lennon went very well.

Big news from @shelsfc today. Brian Kerr knows Damien Duff better than most. “He’s always been good to take on a challenge. “Highest profile person to come back and get involved in Irish football since Johnny Giles. “Hope it goes well for him. It won’t be for lack of graft.” pic.twitter.com/3eHVg8LD9w — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 3, 2021

“His family wanted to come home [from Scotland], he wanted to come home. I don’t think he wants to go back and work outside Ireland, certainly in the short-term. Yet he wants to stay involved in the game.

“He’s always been good to take on a challenge. He’s taken risks. There’s a risk for him in doing this. I think he’s the highest profile person ever to come back and get involved in Irish football since Johnny Giles came back to Rovers.”

